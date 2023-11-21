Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 50,569 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,892,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,800,000 after acquiring an additional 114,058 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 624,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

DYN stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.35. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,243 shares of company stock valued at $145,621 over the last three months. 32.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

