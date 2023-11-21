Barclays PLC Purchases 16,150 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

