Barclays PLC Sells 3,972 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,458,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 70.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hayward by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,899,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,306,000 after buying an additional 1,867,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,046,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 15.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,885,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,632,000 after buying an additional 791,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hayward Price Performance

Hayward stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hayward

Hayward Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.