Barclays PLC Sells 66,809 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,698 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 66,809 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC's holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,592,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,113,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,673,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

