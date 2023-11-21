Barclays PLC Takes Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Vital Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

