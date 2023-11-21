Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,190,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,150,000 after buying an additional 745,359 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDR stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 5,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $140,460.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,661 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

