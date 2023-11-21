Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 2,681 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $129,251.01. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,371.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Braze Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

