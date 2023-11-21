Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Bread Financial worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,807,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,438,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Stock Performance
BFH opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BFH. Barclays began coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
