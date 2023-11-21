Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Bread Financial worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,807,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,438,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BFH. Barclays began coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

