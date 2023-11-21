California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of California BanCorp worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in California BanCorp by 160.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in California BanCorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

CALB opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

