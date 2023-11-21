Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 10,480 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 444.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day moving average is $130.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

