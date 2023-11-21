Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.3 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $45.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

