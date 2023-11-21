Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Century Communities worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Century Communities by 584.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $120,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.
Century Communities Stock Performance
Shares of CCS stock opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.78.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $889.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Communities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Communities
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.