Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Chico’s FAS worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,119,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $600,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 233.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $927.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.