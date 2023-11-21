Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,145 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $111,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $919,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 19th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30.

On Thursday, September 21st, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 2.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Barclays cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

