Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Columbia Sportswear worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

