Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 10.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

