CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of CorVel worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CorVel by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $213.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.63. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $136.22 and a 1 year high of $228.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,337,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,240 over the last three months. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

