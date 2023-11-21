CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.57. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.