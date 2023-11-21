CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,618,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $169.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.70 and a 52-week high of $190.63.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,997 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

