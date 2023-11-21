Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average is $181.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.