Daniel David Malzahn Sells 1,000 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10.

On Thursday, October 26th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60.

NVR Stock Up 0.1 %

NVR stock opened at $6,307.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,910.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,025.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,308.05 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVR

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.