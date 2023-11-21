Dover Advisors LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dover Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.2% of Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 131,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,005.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 101,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 92,004 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 11,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,839 shares of company stock worth $100,675,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

