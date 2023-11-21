Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 321,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $13,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 189,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $306,021.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,860 shares in the company, valued at $625,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $49.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

