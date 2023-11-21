Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,365 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SouthState worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SouthState by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SouthState by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SouthState by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after buying an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

