Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 497,672 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 497,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Veracyte worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

