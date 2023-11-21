Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $700.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETD. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

