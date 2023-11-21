Eugene James Bredow Sells 1,500 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,292.47, for a total value of $9,438,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,361.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Eugene James Bredow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 2nd, Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51.
NVR stock opened at $6,307.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,308.05 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,910.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,025.59.
NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NVR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have commented on NVR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
