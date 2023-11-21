Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Global Self Storage worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,241.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SELF

Global Self Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

SELF opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.60%.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.00%.

About Global Self Storage

(Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.