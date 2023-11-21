Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $377.44 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $378.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.47.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

