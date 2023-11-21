Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) CEO Dusan Senkypl Acquires 24,803 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) CEO Dusan Senkypl bought 24,803 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $235,628.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,902,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,572,458. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 20th, Dusan Senkypl bought 137,946 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $1,343,594.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Groupon by 158.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 314,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

