Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,451 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.