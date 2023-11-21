Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Intapp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $291,000.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.