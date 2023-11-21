Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells 123,448 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $5,882,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 86,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

