Insider Selling: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Chairman Sells 83,970 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Rutledge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charter Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $413.06 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.