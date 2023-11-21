Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.1% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 73,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,823,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,280,638,000 after purchasing an additional 137,368 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 217,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 411,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

