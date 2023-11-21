Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) President Paul Blanchfield Sells 1,500 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,042,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

