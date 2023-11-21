Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 16,914 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $318,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 131,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,005.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 101,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 92,004 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 11,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Stock Up 0.9 %

AAPL opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.03. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,839 shares of company stock valued at $100,675,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

