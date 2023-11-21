LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,165 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 131.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 58.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 32.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Down 2.2 %

ENR stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.