Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Purchases $7,173,504.00 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at $163,968,430.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jana Partners Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 315 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,725.75.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

