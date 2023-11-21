Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 11.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 2.1 %

MSFT stock opened at $377.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $378.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.