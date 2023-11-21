Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,923 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,882 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,047,412 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,037,766,000 after acquiring an additional 217,074 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $377.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.47. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $378.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

