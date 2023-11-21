Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $377.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.47. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $378.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.