Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Molecular Templates worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 690,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 458,052 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Shares of MTEM opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.