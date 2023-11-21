Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $551.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.63 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $253,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,550 shares of company stock valued at $14,667,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.