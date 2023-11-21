N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 73,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,823,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,280,638,000 after purchasing an additional 137,368 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 217,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 411,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,572 shares of company stock worth $9,639,169. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

AMZN opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $147.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

