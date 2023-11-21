On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Stock Position Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,065 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 75.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.23. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. ON’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

