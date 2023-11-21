Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Photronics worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Photronics by 3,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.25. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

