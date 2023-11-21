Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,120,695 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of DISH Network worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 200.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

