Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,713 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Ultra Clean worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,695,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,071,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 462,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.03. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

