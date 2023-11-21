Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Knowles worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 730,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $814,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Knowles Price Performance

KN stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.